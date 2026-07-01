Lead Singer of Rock Band Comes out as Gay, and His Wife Is Now Speaking Out

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo is publicly sharing a deeply personal part of his life.

In an Instagram post shared May 23, the rock singer revealed that he is gay after what he described as years of self-reflection and personal struggle.

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“There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further,” Shomo wrote. “I am a proudly gay man.”

Shomo said accepting his sexuality was a long process and one that influenced his upcoming music.

“This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now,” he wrote. “It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact.”

The 33-year-old reflected on Beartooth’s catalog, saying many of the band’s early albums explored his religious upbringing, depression and self-hatred, but acknowledged he wasn’t yet ready to confront the deeper issues behind those feelings.

He also revealed that quitting alcohol played a significant role in his journey.

“I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol,” Shomo wrote. “When I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long, it’s been a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love.”

Looking ahead to Beartooth’s next album, Shomo said he is committed to being completely authentic in both his music and his life.

“I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am,” he wrote. “I believe it’s impossible to love every part of you when you won’t face every part of you head on.”

He concluded his message by thanking those who have supported him and encouraging others facing similar struggles to be patient with themselves.

“I encourage anyone who’s struggling with who they are to give yourself grace,” he wrote. “Holding these things in only hurt you and those around you.”

Following Shomo’s announcement, his wife, Fleur Shomo, shared her own emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on how the revelation has affected both of them.

“The past few months have been a very disorientating and hurtful time to navigate. For both of us,” she wrote. “But I will always want to love, protect and support Caleb.”

She described balancing support for her husband while coping with the end of their marriage.

“To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out,” Fleur wrote. “You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time.”