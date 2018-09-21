‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Pregnant With Baby No. 2

With Law & Order: SVU premiering its milestone 20th season this year, series star, Kelli Giddish has a lot of reason to celebrate — especially, since she’s expecting her second child!

Giddish broke the news while on the red carpet of the Tribeca 2018 TV Festival in New York City on Thursday, as first reported by E! News. The 38-year-old Georgia native posed for portraits during the festival, sporting a smile while caressing her baby bump in a floral, bohemian-inspired dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Giddish, whose first pregnancy was written into her character, Detective Amanda Rollins’ arch during Season 17, tells E! News that the second pregnancy will once again be written into the show.

How it will happen, viewers will have to wait and see when the show premieres its 20th season next week on NBC, though some speculate it has to do with the addition of Scandal star, George Newburn who will be guest starring as her new love interest.

Fans of the series will recall Rollins, known for having a gambling addiction and haunted past that includes assault, was pregnant in Season 17, but never shared the news with her squad. — that was until serial killer, Gregory Yates taunted her about it. While she kept relatively mum about it to keep herself busy in the SVU, it was later revealed the father of her baby was Lt. Declan Murphy played by actor, Donal Logue.

Of course, things do not always go as planned in the series. Rollins didn’t have an easy pregnancy as it was revealed in the episode, “Depravity Standard” she suffered a placental abruption, almost resulting in her death. However, the detective thankfully survived and gave birth to daughter, Jesse.

The SVU star broke barriers when first expecting son, Ludo, telling E! News at the time that including her pregnancy to her character’s arch was rare for a primetime series.

“I looked up when I first got pregnant what other TV shows did and…I guess on The X-Files, she went away. She got abducted by aliens,” Giddish said at the time. “So I was like, ‘That can’t happen on SVU. Can’t pitch that idea.’”

As for Giddish though, she hasn’t keep quiet about her celebrations quite like Rollins. In the summer of 2015, she tied the knot with husband, Lawrence Faulborn, with the two soon welcoming their first child, Ludo, now 2 years old.

The actress has shared a number of photos over the years of her family of three, including some very sweet and personal family moments at her official Instagram, including footage of her tiny tot decked out in Spider-Man gear.

View this post on Instagram #saturdaymorning #gratefulforsaturdays A post shared by Kelli Giddish (@kelligiddish) on Feb 3, 2018 at 7:17am PST

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will tie Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order as one of the longest-running scripted primetime dramas in TV history. Showrunner Michael Chernuchin sees no reason for it to stop at 20 seasons, and it “may never end.”

The 20th season of Law & Order: SVU kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC with a two-hour episode; and the following week, will move to 10 p.m. ET on Thursdays for the rest of the season.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo / WireImage, Getty