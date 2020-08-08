'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Calls out 'Racist' Gas Station Customer in Photo, and Social Media Applauds
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T spotted the photo of a man wearing a Nazi flag face mask, complete with a swastika, at a gas station in Arkansas. The actor and rapper called the man the "racist of the day" and was cheered by his followers for calling the man out. The photo surfaced after a Minnesota couple was banned from Walmart for wearing a Nazi flag similar to the Arkansas man's mask.
Former basketball player Rex Chapman tweeted the photo of a man leaning against his giant white Chevrolet truck while filling its gas tank. The man is seen wearing the Nazi face mask with his handgun holster visible. "Fayetteville, Arkansas. Yesterday," Chapman captioned the picture. Some Twitter users identified the man as Brad Braddock, whose latest YouTube video caught the attention of TMZ. In the video, Braddock said his mask is a form of protest against the face mask regulations put in place to help slow the coronavirus pandemic.
The Arkansas man is not the first person scene wearing a Nazi flag-inspired face mask. Last month, a couple at a Minnesota Walmart was banned for wearing face masks with the swastika. A video of the couple confronting Walmart staff and other customers went viral and police were called to the scene.
"We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store," Walmart said in a statement after the video was published.
Racist of the day… https://t.co/mxJRHaAU7M— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 8, 2020
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order requiring residents to wear face masks in public back on July 16 as the state's coronavirus cases continue to climb. On Saturday, state health officials reported 772 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The state has reported 48,811 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. There are 7,299 active cases and 497 people are hospitalized. Arkansas reported 535 deaths related to the coronavirus.
This is just ridiculous how can someone have that much hate in them and be proud of that shit. We will never move forward as humans with shit like this— #KFB Fan Jason (@lljmartin) August 8, 2020
I really wish I knew the logic of representing such a horrific symbol..... I hate that someone in this country is wearing something that we fought against.....— FuzzyBritchiz (@FuzzyBritchiz) August 8, 2020
My state is annoying af. Hate these racists. We will let him know this ain’t it, Ice.— Ashli says Black Lives Matter AND Wear A Mask! (@ashdmitch) August 8, 2020
Oh he so tough with that gun on his hip. Flying his colors while wearing a gun. Square up from the shoulders outside of redneckville without that gun.— Jack of all trades (@The_Reason11) August 8, 2020
I wonder what surviving WWII Veterans think when they see U.S. citizens parading around like this. 😢— BugEyed Holmes 🐝🔬🐜 (@BugeyedHolmes) August 8, 2020