'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Calls out 'Racist' Gas Station Customer in Photo, and Social Media Applauds

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T spotted the photo of a man wearing a Nazi flag face mask, complete with a swastika, at a gas station in Arkansas. The actor and rapper called the man the "racist of the day" and was cheered by his followers for calling the man out. The photo surfaced after a Minnesota couple was banned from Walmart for wearing a Nazi flag similar to the Arkansas man's mask.

Former basketball player Rex Chapman tweeted the photo of a man leaning against his giant white Chevrolet truck while filling its gas tank. The man is seen wearing the Nazi face mask with his handgun holster visible. "Fayetteville, Arkansas. Yesterday," Chapman captioned the picture. Some Twitter users identified the man as Brad Braddock, whose latest YouTube video caught the attention of TMZ. In the video, Braddock said his mask is a form of protest against the face mask regulations put in place to help slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas man is not the first person scene wearing a Nazi flag-inspired face mask. Last month, a couple at a Minnesota Walmart was banned for wearing face masks with the swastika. A video of the couple confronting Walmart staff and other customers went viral and police were called to the scene.

"We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store," Walmart said in a statement after the video was published.