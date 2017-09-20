Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres Reportedly Split

Laurence Fishburne and his wife Gina Torres have reportedly called it quits.

The news broke after photos of Torres, who starred on USA’s hit drama Suits, surfaced on the Internet showing her kissing a mystery man last week. In the pictures, which can be seen here on Page Six, the 48-year-old actress is seen snuggling up to an unidentified man after having lunch at the Sweet Butter cafe in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the lunch date, Torres was not wearing a wedding ring and was seen kissing the man from across the table.

Torres and her Black-ish star husband have been married since 2002. The two made their last public appearance together in December of 2005. However, it appears that they have quietly split.

The Hollywood star pair shares a 16-year-old daughter together named Delilah. She is also the stepmother of Fishburne’s 30-year-old son, Langston, and his 27-year-old daughter, Montana.

The former couple both starred in The Matrix Reloaded and played a married couple on NBC’s Hannibal from 2013 to 2015.

In September 2016, Torres told the New York Times that she was stepping away from Suits after being featured on the show for six years. She said that her decision was made in part because her “personal life needed to be tended to.”

Torres must feel that her personal life is back in order as she is set to star in an upcoming Suits spinoff. The show is set to debut in 2018 with Torres lined up to also serve as an executive producer.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!