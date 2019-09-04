Lauren Hashian: What to Know About Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wife

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson officially married on Aug. 18 after over 10 years together, with the couple pulling off a surprise wedding in Hawaii with friends and family. While Hashian and Johnson have been an item for years, the Massachusetts native prefers to stay out of the spotlight, which means that fans of her husband might not know all that much about her.

Here are five things to know about Hashian:

1. She and Johnson met in 2006.

The couple first met in Boston while Johnson was filming his movie The Game Plan. They began dating in 2007 and moved in together shortly after, as Johnson told Esquire in 2015 that he and Hashian had been living together for “going on, like, eight, nine years now.”

2. She’s a singer.

Hashian started her musical career in a friend’s dorm room at Emerson College, working on her art while graduating with a B.A. in public relations and communications. She has since released a few songs of her own and has written for other artists.

3. She’s from a musical family.

The 34-year-old is the daughter of the late Sib Hashian, who was the drummer for the rock band Boston for the group’s first two albums in the ’70s. Her brother is a jazz pianist and her sister is also a songwriter, so it’s clear that music runs in her family.

4. She values her privacy.

While Hashian released her first music video for her song “Go Hard” in 2017, she told Vydia that it wasn’t an easy decision to make, as she prefers to keep out of the public eye.

“I’ve always been a little hesitant to make a video because I love keeping a low-key profile and holding onto privacy and normalcy,” she explained. “Since my man spends much of his life in front of a camera, I’m a little more reserved with stepping out and being ‘out there’ as much. It just gives us balance, and makes you appreciate privacy and a ‘normal’ life even more. I think we’ve done a good job of being able to hold onto that somewhat!”

5. She’s a mom of two

Hashian and Johnson share two daughters, 3-year-old Jasmine and 16-month-old Tiana.

“When you have a daughter you realize right away you’re their main example as a woman, as a human being, a mother, a friend, a wife, a dreamer, everything… and it inspires you,” she shared. “To be the best version of yourself and to give 110 percent of yourself, in not just motherhood, but in all areas of your life. As cliche as it sounds after you have a child you understand more than ever what’s truly important in life.”

