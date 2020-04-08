Laura Dern Spotted out Visiting a Friend During California Lockdown

Although the state of California issued a “Safer At Home” order due to the coronavirus pandemic, actress Laura Dern was seen traveling to a friends house for some social interaction. Other stars like Kendall Jenner have also been seen out and about trying to get some fresh air. While Dern was pictured without wearing a mask, she did practice safe social distancing. The 53-year-old was wearing a black puffer jacket over blue jeans and black Adidas and black sunglasses according to the Daily Mail.

During quarantine, she’s shared with her fans how she’s keeping busy including building a Yoda lego set and spreading awareness about helping families in need of food during this time of uncertainty. “The #COVID19 crisis has left millions of Americans unsure where their next meal will come from. America’s Food Fund is a new initiative to help fund the coordination, mobilization, distribution and delivery of meals to people impacted by COVID-19,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “100% of donations go to partners [Feeding America] and World Central Kitchen.” She encouraged her fans to help with donations if they were in a position to aid.

Dern was set to start shooting the new Jurassic World: Dominion film that will include stars from the original Jurassic Park and Jurassic World casts, but was put on hold due to the pandemic. A few weeks ago she shared with fans her hike with fellow A-list actress Reese Witherspoon. The two highlighted that they were playing it safe by standing several feet apart but enjoyed their time together while outside. “So blessed to have friends to distantly walk through this with. And nature!” she wrote in the post that showed Witherspoon waving in the background. In the second photo, the two switched as the Legally Blonde actress was seen holding the camera while Dern was in the background.

Jenner was recently spotted driving her 1960 Cadillac Eldorado convertible down Hollywood’s Mulholland Drive with close friend Fai Khadra. The super model received lots of criticism online accusing her of not quarantining herself or taking the crisis seriously. She has come out on social media to defend herself saying that she is taking all of it seriously but would like to get some fresh air every once in a while. In the photos, Jenner and Khadra sat several feet apart in her car on the bench style seat. On March 19, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “Safer at Home Emergency” in hopes of keeping the city’s residents inside their homes.