Kim Kardashian’s New Relationship Reportedly Stokes Tension With One of Her Sisters

As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Lewis Hamilton continues to blossom, rumors are spreading about whether her family supports him. The new couple have been seen jetsetting across the globe, with the SKIMS founder and racecar driver having a romantic date weekend in Paris recently.

A source exclusively revealed to Star Magazine that Kardashian’s little sister Kendall Jenner has something to say about her new man. The supermodel and driver have been friends for years and even rumored to have dated previously.

“[They] have been party pals for years and she knows a lot of the dirt on him,” the source says about Jenner and Hamilton. “That’s why she feels like it’s her duty to warn Kim to keep her feelings in check. She’s not telling Kim to drop Lewis, she just wants her to take things slow.”

Despite trying to warn her sister, things didn’t go over well. “She accused Kendall of being jealous,” reveals the source. “Kim says she’s a grown woman who doesn’t need her permanently-single sibling trying to ruin her fun.”

Jenner joined Hamilton and Kardashian in a VIP box at the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California. Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny, performed during the halftime show. “Kim says she doesn’t need her little sister acting like some relationship expert who knows men better than she does,” adds the source. “She’s very offended that Kendall thinks she can’t handle herself with Lewis.”

After the Super Bowl, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian has “gone on dates and met people over the years,” but Hamilton is the “first guy she’s really into in a long time, adding, “She always liked him. She’s excited about their romantic connection. […] He makes her feel safe and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him.”

The two have reportedly known one another for over a decade. During the 2014 GQ Men of the Year ceremony, Kardashian was seen greeting Hamilton and the two have been seen at industry events since. The source told PEOPLE that “there’s a comfort level” between the reality star and the British racer given they’ve “known each other for years.”