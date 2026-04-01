Congressional Medal of Honor Society Honors Late Actor for Heroism

Late actor Johnny Wactor has been honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society two years after being gunned down while attempting to protect his co-worker from armed assailants.

Wactor, who is best known for playing Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was posthumously honored with the 2026 Single Act of Heroism Award, which recognizes Americans “who accomplish extraordinary feats of heroism by risking their lives for the benefit of others in a dire situation.”

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 29: Actor Johnny Wactor is seen in Old City on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Wactor’s mother accepted the award on her late son’s behalf while attending the March 25 ceremony in Virginia with her youngest son, Grant, TMZ reported.

The event came nearly two years after Wactor was shot and killed while attempting to protect a female co-worker on May 25, 2024, when the two came upon armed assailants who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor’s vehicle. The actor was 37 years old at the time of his death.

“Johnny instinctively placed himself between danger and another person, shielding her with his own body,” the Congressional Medal of Honor Society said of Wactor. “His courageous act saved her life and reflects his lifelong commitment to protecting others, even at the cost of his own.”

“His final act was one of extraordinary courage,” noted the awards program, as per Soap Opera Network. “In laying down his life to protect another, Johnny embodied the highest ideals of sacrifice and selflessness. His actions that day reflect great credit upon himself, his family, and his home state of South Carolina.”

johnny wactor on ‘general hospital’ (Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images)

Four people were arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of Wactor, including Leonel Gutierrez and Frank Olano, both of whom pleaded guilty to robbery charges. Gutierrez was sentenced to four years in prison, while Olano got five years and eight months behind bars.



Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada have both been charged with Wactor’s murder, with both pleading not guilty. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has confirmed that the two will not face the death penalty. Their trial dates were set for early 2026.