‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Spotted With Entire Family in Rare Outing

Tim Allen was spotted with the entire family at the Toy Story 4 move premiere in Los Angeles, California Tuesday night.

The 65-year-old actor stepped out on the red carpet with wife Jane Hajduk and daughters, Katherine, 30, and Elizabeth, 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s somewhat of a rarity to see Allen’s family all together in the public eye as the actor and his family are pretty private about their lives.

“It’s cool, I like it,” his daughter Elizabeth said of the premiere.

Elizabeth stays out of the spotlight as much as possible, but her dad has admitted that being a father for the second time is a little bit easier this time around. “I’m not so worried as I was the first time,” Allen said at the TV Land Awards in 2009.

“I am so used to it, he has been a toy since I was 6,” Allen’s daughter, Katherine said.

The star who has voiced the popular character Buzz Lightyear in all of the Toy Story movies — which was first released in 1995 — revealed that he and his co-star Tom Hanks — who voices Woody — have a tight bond.

“We get emotional together,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s been a lot of our lives together. We have become Woody and Buzz.”

The Last Man Standing star admitted that he and his family tend to “go back to No. 2 a lot” because that one “is pretty emotional.”

Allen’s schedule doesn’t wind down there though, he’s gearing up to start shooting Season 8 of Last Man Standing.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Jet Jurgensmeyer who plays the role of Boyd Baxter, said he was thrilled to be returning for the popular Fox series.

“I am so thrilled to be back for Season 8 with my LMS family,” Jurgensmeyer stated. “Every single person on this cast and crew loves their job and getting to create this show each week for the fans. We owe the success of the show to them. We are all very thankful.”

Jurgensmeyer says he enjoys going to work every day because of the positive atmosphere. He also credits Allen quite a bit for adding to that by being so funny on set when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“I wish fans could see the rehearsals,” the 14-year-old said. “Tim is so funny when the cameras aren’t rolling and when it’s just the cast and the directors working on the scene. He’s so funny. My parents and I love to go to work because you get to laugh every day.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters everywhere June 21.