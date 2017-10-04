Wayne Newton Says Vegas Shooter Has a Spot ‘Waiting for Him in Hell’

Legendary entertainer Wayne Newton is speaking out about the Las Vegas shooting in which 58 people were killed and another 530 were injuries saying that the gunman will have a “seat waiting for him in hell.”

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old joined Fox & Friends to discuss the suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, and the horrific tragedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know Las Vegas will recover it,” Newton said. “It’s a terrible, terrible thing, and my prayers go out to all the victims…but we have survived other things in this town.”

This past Sunday, Paddock opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival who were watching country music star Jason Aldean perform. The gunman died of a self-inflicted gun wound before the police were able to enter his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort, the location at which he set up a sniper’s nest.

To help the victims and their families, Newton donated $100,000. He added that Paddock’s massacre will not “define” the city.

“For that lone fruitcake to define what Las Vegas is, I don’t think will happen,” Newton said.

Instead, Newton believes that the immediate reaction by first responders will be the defining moment of the tragedy.

“The kindness and…the promptness of our first responders will truly define [it],” he said.

One detail regarding the mass shooting that angers Newton is how there has not been a motive established.

“As the investigations go on, we find out more and more. But the one thing that still angers me is that no one can give a reason why this fruitcake did that,” he said.

The “Danke Schoen” singer has also requested that his fellow entertainer friends use their talents to “help the town, our community, to help those that have been injured to heal.”

On Wednesday, President Trump made a trip to Las Vegas to meet with first responders from the incident. Newton hopes that this visit will show people that “this is a great city and they are great people.”