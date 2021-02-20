Larry King's Estranged Wife Shawn King Files to Become Administrator of His Estate

✖

Shawn King, the estranged wife of the late Larry King, is contesting the host's most recent will. King petitioned the court to become the administrator of her former husband's estate –– which, according to the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the wife claims is worth approximately $350,000. Larry King Jr., who's currently in control of the estate, placed the estimate much higher at a whopping $2 million. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 24.

Larry King Sr. amended his will in 2019 after filing for divorce from his wife. In the latest version, he allegedly left his estate to be split between all of his children –– two of whom, have since died, leaving it to be divided amongst Larry King Jr., Chance, and Cannon. His 65-year-old son, Andy, died in July 2020, and his 51-year-old daughter, Chaia, died just one month later. In her petition, Shawn King included the 2015 version of her now-deceased husband's will, naming her the administrator.

King filed an objection to the will on Tuesday (Feb. 16) which says the estranged wife "was actively involved in Larry’s career and businesses, was a partner in many of them, and continued in that role up to Larry’s death, and currently Shawn is the one with the most knowledge of Larry’s businesses, assets and wishes."

The documents went on to allege that King had a secret account to "make gifts to various individuals from community property," something that was kept from his wife's knowledge until very recently. "Clearly, as the recipient of these improper gifts, Larry Jr. is conflicted in representing Larry’s estate," the documents claim. "Shawn further believes that Larry Jr. exerted undue influence over Larry in connection with some or all of these gifts and with the handwritten will."

In her last interview with ET, she also spoke about her relationship with the late Larry King. He died on Jan. 23 at 87 years old. "Larry and I, you know, we never finalized our divorce," she noted. "In my heart, I didn't think it was really going to happen and it never did. We were partners in every sense of the way, in business, and in, well, first in our family and then in business. But we're a close family. You know, family is the most important thing, and God." She also shared his last words with her. "We were able to do FaceTime in the hospital and it was hard for him to talk, but the one message that he wanted to make sure I heard was, 'I love you, take care of the boys,'" she said.