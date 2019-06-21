Larry Birkhead and Daughter Dannielynn Spend Afternoon With ‘The Queen’ in Adorable Snapshots

Larry Birkhead shared more photos of Dannielynn Birkhead, his daughter with the late Anna Nicole Smith, taken during a Father’s Day trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida this past weekend.

Spending Father’s Day with Dannielynn and Daisy Duck aka “The Queen” according to Dannielynn. In my “Disney Dad” present from Dannielynn. (Normally I wouldn’t wear that 😂) @WaltDisneyWorld #FathersDay2019 pic.twitter.com/1NM3YyaJFt — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) June 16, 2019

On Sunday, Birkhead shared a quartet of photos taken at one of the Disney parks with Daisy Duck, whom Dannielynn refers to as “the Queen.” Birkhead said the “Disney Dad” T-shirt he was wearing in the photos was a gift from Dannielynn, 12.

Birkhead, 44, often shares photos of Dannielynn on holidays or special occasions. The tweet from Disney World was his first since June 4, when he showed off his 12-year-old holding her 7th grade graduation present — tickets to see Hamilton at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.

Birkhead also shared a photo from a father-daughter date on Mother’s Day. The two went to a restaurant in St. Matthews, Kentucky, and were joined by one of Dannielynn’s friends.

While many of the tweets Birkhead sees are positive, he had a surprisingly snappy response for someone who claimed he was not really Dannielynn’s father. He replied with a GIF of Lisa Rinna on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with the quote, “Nutso. Like, cuckoo bird for Cocoa Puffs.”

After Smith died in February 2007, Dannielynn became the center of a paternity case. The father listed on Dannielynn’s birth certificate was Smith’s attorney and live-in partner Howard K. Stern, but Birkhead believed he was the father. Other men who had relationships with Smith also claimed to be the father. Eventually a DNA test proved Birkhead is Dannielynn’s father and Stern agreed to not fight for custody.

Stern recently found himself back in the news this week when a public information officer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Stern is now working in the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office. He is reportedly now in a training program for public defenders in downtown Los Angeles. His colleagues describe him as “motivated,” according to The Blast.

Stern, 50, met Smith in 1998 when she sued the estate of her late husband J. Howard Marshall, who died in 1995 at age 90. He left the legal profession behind when The Anna Nicole Smith Show started in 2002. Stern was convicted for using fake names on Smith’s prescriptions, but the conviction was tossed in 2011.

All that drama is far from Birkhead and Dannielynn’s lives though, as they enjoy life in Kentucky. The father and daughter happily make appearances at the Kentucky Derby every year. This year, Dannielynn wore the same pink hat Smith wore to the 2004 derby.

Photo credit: Twitter/Larry Birkhead