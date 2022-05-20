Lance Bass Deletes TikTok Video Reenacting Amber Heard's Testimony of Johnny Depp Allegedly Hitting Her

✖

Lance Bass has deleted his TikTok acting out Amber Heard's testimony after being criticized as publicly "bullying" the actress, who took the stand recently to testify that ex-husband Johnny Depp was allegedly abusive during their relationship. In the video, the former *NSYNC singer, 43, reenacted Heard's testimony as she told the jury about the first time Depp allegedly hit her.

"Reenacting Amber Heard's testimony," Bass captioned the TikTok, which he took down amid a wave of backlash. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, is currently suing the Aquaman actress, 36, for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. Depp was not mentioned in the op-ed by name.

Taking the stand, Heard said Depp first hit her when she asked about a tattoo on his arm, and she laughed at his explanation. "It was that simple. I just laughed because I thought he was joking. And he slapped me across the face," she told the jury. "I laughed, because I didn't know what else to do. I thought, 'This must be a joke.' ... I didn't know what was going on. I just stared at him, kind of laughing still, thinking he was gonna start laughing too to tell me it was a joke. But he didn't."

Depp then allegedly slapped Heard again, and she said she didn't know how to react. "You would think you'd have a response, but I, as a woman, had never been hit like that," she said. "I'm an adult and I'm sitting next to the man I love and he slapped me for no reason it seemed like. I missed the point. It was that stupid." Heard then said Depp hit her "one more time, hard," causing her to lose her balance and fall to the floor.

Depp previously testified that he had never physically hit a woman. "I've never struck Ms. Heard. I have never struck a woman in my life. I'm certainly not going to strike a woman if she decides to make fun of a tattoo that I have on my body," he said on the stand. "That allegation never made any sense to me whatsoever."