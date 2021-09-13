Lana Del Rey Deactivates All Social Media After Posting Video on Seeking New ‘Endeavors’

Lana Del Rey announced on Saturday that she was taking a break from social media in order to pursue some “different endeavors,” and followed through with deleting all her accounts on Sunday. She initially posted a video on her accounts, captioning it “on the record,” claiming that she wanted to “keep my circle a little bit closer.”

“Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow, we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” Del Rey began in the black-and-white clip. “And that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.” Del Rey went on to cite her upcoming album , spoken word albums, and books of poetry as projects that are occupying her time. “I’m still present and I love what I do,” Del Rey explained. “And I’m absolutely here for the music, and I’m also just going on some different endeavors.”

“And I want to say thank you so much for all the support, and I do hope you like the record,” she continued. “It’s a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators, and there will probably always be more to come.” The “Summertime Sadness” singer also thanked her extremely devoted fanbase for their unwavering support. “And I want to say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to see me through the music,” she said. “It’s always important to be witnessed, and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you, that you know and who you trust.”

“For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests. Again, I’m always here making lots of records, and in the meantime, living life. So, I’ve really enjoyed sharing all these small tidbits with you, and I’m really blessed. So, thank you and… signing off,” she concluded after flashing a peace sign. Considering the level of controversy that Del Rey has garnered on social media, it might not be the worst idea for her to take a break.