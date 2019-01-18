Lamar Odom Sued Over Payment to Travel Agent

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is on the receiving end of a lawsuit from a travel agent who said Odom refused to pay $25,000 for plane tickets.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Omar Rahmani claims Odom personally placed several airline ticket orders through him to cities like Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Las Vegas, Portland and Hong Kong.

The tickets ranged between economy, business and first class throughout March 2018 to June 2018 and were often for several people.

Rahmani claims the flights added up to $24,629.47. He’s suing Odom in the Los Angeles County Superior Court for fraud and breach of contract, looking to get what he is owed as well as additional damages.

It’s estimated that throughout Odom’s 15-year career in the NBA, he made about $114 million.

Odom was recently seen training in New York City for the Dubai International Basketball Championship, which takes place in February. The former athlete, who was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, has reportedly been trying to return to professional basketball.

The 39-year-old is also reportedly preparing to publish his first book, a tell-all about his life titled Darkness to Light. While much of the book will likely discuss his basketball career as well as his struggles with addiction and substance abuse, he may also discuss his relationship with Kardashian, something a source told Life & Style the family is bracing itself for.

“Lamar doesn’t just know Khloé’s darkest secrets,” the insider said, via InTouch. “He could write hundreds of pages on the dirt he has on Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, too. He honestly thinks they’re all disgusting, and the entire family has gone into panic mode over what Lamar might reveal.”

Kardashian and Odom’s relationship was chronicled first on the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and later on its own spinoff series, Khloe & Lamar.

“[Khloé] is terrified that he’s going to portray her as a heartless woman who used her husband’s near-death experience to boost ratings,” the source said.

Odom and Kardashian married in September 2009, just a month after they met. They split in 2013, although Kardashian put the divorce on hold in 2015 after the former Lakers player overdosed in a brothel in Nevada. In 2016, she filed for divorce for a second time, with the marriage officially ending in December of that year.

“He will also talk about…what really went on in those hospital doors and what the world didn’t get to see as well as rehab,” a source told Us Weekly, referencing Odom’s hospitalization after the overdose. “We get to read about a side of Lamar Odom we never got to see on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Khloe & Lamar nor on the basketball court.”