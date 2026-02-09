Lamar Odom Seeks Treatment After DUI Arrest

Lamar Odom is back in treatment for substance use. The NBA champion has been open about his long struggles with drugs and alcohol, and after a recent DUI arrest, he’s seeking help again.

TMZ reports Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband has checked into rehab. Odom has entered a 30-day treatment program at the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources say Odom wants to address some past trauma that he hasn’t dealt with. His manager, Gina Rodruiez, says Odom wants to become sober from marijuana.

Following his recent arrest, Odom claimed that alcohol and narcotics did not play a role in his DUI but considering his near fatal 2015 overdose, he wants to address things head on. Cops pulled Odom over for speeding, noting his vehicle smelled like marijuana at the time. He admitted to smoking that day. Odom was arrested and booked on three charges: DUI, driving more than 41 MPH over the limit, and improper lane change.

Of his history with drug use, Odom says it’s his biggest regret outside of the way he treated Kardashian. “I wish I was never introduced to cocaine or any other narcotic substances stronger than marijuana. I wish I would’ve stopped there. Me doing other drugs gave people the right for judgement. And I could’ve avoided that if I stayed on the straight path,” he explained on Ian Bick’s podcast.

Kardashian and Odom were married for four years before she filed for divorce in 2013, later revealing that his addiction was the biggest contributor in their split. She withdrew the divorce petition in 2015 after he nearly died and she helped to nurse him back to health. But he relapsed months later, which was her final straw in May 2016.

At the time, Odom was living in a house Kardashian owned and she became enraged when she learned he’d begun using again. “I punched you in the face,” Kardashian told Odom in an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, adding “and I shattered everything in that house.”

Odom revealed he didn’t remember the incident, adding, “I’m not dismissing that. That s–t shouldn’t have happened.”

Their divorce was finalized in December 2016. In a confessional, Kardashian explained that she had “tried countless times to save Lamar” before walking away from him for good.