Lamar Odom Says Tristan Thompson Spat Over Khloe Kardashian Could've Been 'Ugly'

✖

Lamar Odom warns things could've turned for the worse in his social media scuffle between himself and Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In a recent interview for The Megan Pormer Show, Odom elaborated on the incident, explaining that even though the two basketball players have a Kardashian in common, they don't actually know each other very well. “He don’t really know me and what do you say, ‘God forgive them for what they do not know?’” Odom told the outlet. “That could have really turned ugly.”

However, he also admits that he doesn't wish Thompson any harm “cause he’s a black man he’s in NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers at the end of the day,” Lamar said. He added, “I’ll just leave it there. He made a mistake by saying it. I’m not going to say he’s stupid but he don’t know me. I mean, if I got rattled or bothered by words that someone said about me…my armor’s built up to deflect that. I wish him the best.”

Tristan and Khloe have been through some fairly tough times, considering Tristan has been the subject of cheating rumors lately. The couple reportedly broke up the latest time due to an alleged infidelity, according to a source. But, Odom doesn't judge Thompson based on the stories because he's “been down that road before." He also shared with the host that he wouldn't be critical of the Celtics player based on how he “tends to treat a woman” because he's dealt with his own share of rumors that said he cheated on Khloe. Lamar still showed his continued love for the Good American creator, adding that he “wished it didn’t have to be that woman” who was supposedly getting cheated on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The news comes as the latest update after Lamar and Tristan were spotted in a tense back-and-forth under one of Kardashian's flirty bikini photos. Odom sent the reality TV alum a "hottie". comment. To which, Thompson quickly hit back: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results." Following the spat, a source close to Khloe told E! that Kardashian wasn't flattered by the conversation, calling it "childish." Though, she did have a laugh about it.