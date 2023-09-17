Lamar Odom Involved in Car Accident

Lamar Odom is likely a bit sore after crashing his Mercedes into a pair of parked cars in the early morning hours of Sunday. According to TMZ, Odom was behind the wheel during the accident and it happened near his home in California.

The outlet says Odom was driving home from a friend's home in Northridge when he dropped his phone while driving. He reached down to get it, lost track of where he was, and ended up smacking into the parked cars. Odom's white Mercedes only hit the one car, but then caused it to run into the second car in front.

Lamar Odom reveals he suffered 12 seizures and six strokes during overdose at Love Ranch in 2015 https://t.co/bozRVbP0gV pic.twitter.com/WF8KVGex1n — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) May 28, 2019

The former NBA star hit hard enough to deploy his airbags, according to TMZ and avoided injury to himself. The same can't be said for the car, which looks totaled from photos shared by the outlet.

The police were called to the scene to take a report, asking Odom if he had been drinking and other typical questions. Odom told the officers he has been sober for years and now owns rehab facilities. No field sobriety test was given.

The former Lakers star did get to meet with the owners of the parked cars and give them his insurance information. No one was in the parked vehicles at the time. Odom's car was towed and his security ended up driving him home.

Lamar Odom Reveals His New Purpose in Lifehttps://t.co/Litg1QxwQI — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) April 4, 2023

Odom's life since his addiction days has been one of service and attempting to make up for his decisions before his near-fatal overdose 7 years ago. He struggled with drug addiction since age 12 after the death of his mother. The 2015 overdose ended his marriage to Khloe Kardashian and it almost ended his life, something he reflected on after 5 years of sobriety.

"I went to rehab and did some other things, but ketamine came into my life at the right time," Odom admitted. "I'm feeling amazing. I'm alive. I'm sober. I'm happy...I don't wake up looking to do lines [of cocaine]... or waking up in a dark place or feeling unfulfilled. When Kobe [Bryant] passed away, you know, the old Lamar, that'd have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high, [but] doing drugs didn't even enter my mind."