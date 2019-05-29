Lamar Odom’s Daughter Speaks on When She Found out Dad Was on Life Support

Lamar Odom recently spoke candidly about his substance abuse issues, and now his daughter has spoken out about when she found out her dad was on life support.

During an interview with ABC News, Odom’s daughter joined him and revealed that she and the rest of her family found out about “the incident” from TMZ, saying, “A family friend called us and was like, ‘Are ok, I heard Lamar was on life support,’ and we were like ‘what?’ “

Destiny went on to say the situation was “pretty traumatic” for her and she added, “I thought it was gonna be my last moments with him. I couldn’t believe it. I was just in a state of shock.”

When asked how he felt about the way his daughter learned of his near-death moment, Odom replied, “It’s f—ed up that she had to find out like that.”

Destiny is Odom’s oldest child, whom he shares with his ex Liza Morales. The former couple also share a son, Lamar Jr., and had a third child named Jayden who tragically died of sudden infant death syndrome around 6 months old in 2006.

“I still remember the day,” Odom confessed, reflecting on the birth of Jayden. “I still remember the day I was in the room…Watching him come out, watching him come into the world.”

“When he passed, I couldn’t even leave the hospital. I just sat there for about three hours and held him,” Odom added.

A few years later he met Khloe Kardashian, who he says was one of the most important people to ever come along in his life.

“She has the same eyes as my mother. So when I first met her I was kinda, like, put in a trance by that,” he said of his initial impression of her. “But I didn’t even really know who she was. I could give a hell about the Kardashians.”

The two married in 2009, but their whirlwind romance quickly took a turn, as Odom’s substance abuse issues caused many problems, including his aforementioned incident that caused him to wind up on life support.

These days, Odom says that he is clean and fighting everyday to maintain his sobriety. He recounts all of his life experiences in his new memoir, Darkness to Light, which is now available to purchase wherever books are sold.