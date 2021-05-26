Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Shares Sad Update in Wake of Shooting

✖

Lady Gaga's dogwalker Ryan Fischer offered a less than uplifting update following his traumatic gunshot injury. Fischer struck a wistful pose on the beach while looking at the ocean for Instagram where he revealed he's been feeling directionless since he was released from the hospital in early March. Fischer was shot in the chest while attempting to protect the Oscar winner's dogs from a dognapping.

“You’re Ryan! You got shot. You were shot! Where were you shot? Where’d they shoot you?” he started his post. “It’s a strange thing to be known for a trauma that I’m still healing from. People want to reach out, share in my pain for a moment, and then walk away, leaving me to relive it again. It’s not intentional; it comes from a kindness and compassion that I welcome. Everyone’s support and well wishes have been incredible, and I am so humbled by every kind word and prayer that have come my way. It just hasn’t always been easy to navigate as I continue to find myself.”

“Along with the media attention and trauma recovery, I am – for the first time in a very long time – without purpose, which has been the hardest part of this chapter,” Fischer continued. “Because I’m not yet in the proper headspace to care for dogs (whenever I perceive a dog is in danger I go on high alert and then break down and cry after), my purpose for the last ten years has suddenly vanished.” With the newfound lost state, Fischer wondered, “So what do I do now during this necessary limbo? Do I sit and do nothing, or do I choose to cultivate another aspect of self that gives purpose?”

Gaga was filming "House of Gucci" in Italy at the time of the attack, but she posted a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her two dogs Koji and Gustav. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," Gaga wrote, before adding a special message for Fischer: "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero." The dogs were returned to their owner in early March after they were found tied up in an alley. The alleged people behind the dognapping were arrested and later arraigned in April.