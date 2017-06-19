Lady Gaga Suffers Small Wardrobe Malfunction While In New York City

During Lady Gaga’s last outing in New York City on Sunday, the 31-year-old songstress went full glam. Unfortunately, she suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

As she stepped out of her apartment, Lady Gaga was photographed sporting a blue bardot dress. Most noticeably she had a gaping hole on one of the arm sleeves on the fancy frock. It appeared as if Gaga didn’t notice the ripped portion of her dress, or simply didn’t care.

Despite the small mishap, the “Million Reasons” singer looked confident while rocking platform stilettos and carrying an over-sized handbag. She went with a minimal makeup look and kept her blond locks pulled back out of her face as she smiled for the cameras. Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefanie Germanotta, was reportedly headed out to meet her father Joe Germanotta in the city, according to Daily Mail.

See the photo of Lady Gaga’s wardrobe malfunction here.

Lady Gaga’s wardrobe malfunction happened the day after the Grammy-winning musician stepped in to work as a barista at Starbucks. The stunt was a fundraiser for charity, and Gaga took to Instagram multiple pics from the experience along with a new selfie while wearing a signature Starbucks apron and name tag.

She shared a photo from the event with the caption: “Dropped by @starbucks today to treat everyone to one of my #CupsOfKindness drinks supporting @btwfoundation! $.25 from each one sold through 6/19 is donated to the Foundation! How did I do as a barista?”

Most recently, Lady Gaga reportedly finished filming her upcoming movie A Star Is Born, according to Us Weekly. The remake of the 1937 original film stars Gaga and Silver Linings Playbook‘s Bradley Cooper, who is making his directorial debut.

Gaga and Cooper, alongside his girlfriend Irina Shayk, celebrated the wrap of filming last Thursday. The bash was held at L.A.’s The Village, and the three celebs partied alongside drag queens Rhea Litré and William Belli.