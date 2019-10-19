Lady Gaga Updates Her Condition After Scary Stage Fall

Lady Gaga is a bit banged up from her recent stage fall, but she seems to be on the mend. The “Poker Face” singer took to Instagram on Friday night to post an photograph of an X-ray following a checkup. In the post’s caption, Gaga revealed her “entire body” was scanned after she fell off stage on Thursday night. Apparently the results were positive, as she said she would be all right.

The X-Ray itself shows a scanned hand making the “OK” symbol.

The photo itself has been liked more than 669,000 times, with loads of warm comments coming in for the A Star Is Born and American Horror Story actress.

“Queen of falling and getting back up,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I’m so glad you’re OK. Queen of X-rays.”

A third wrote, “VERY GLAD YOURE OKAY BBY.”

Ahead of a night out on Friday, Gaga offered another update in her Instagram Story, writing, “I might be in a lot of pain, but I couldn’t miss my best friend’s bachelorette dinner. I [love] you [Sarah Tanno Makeup].”

Gaga’s accident occurred during her Thursday night set in Las Vegas. She invited a fan up on stage and she climbed into his arms. Unfortunately, he took a misstep and tumbled off the stage, with Gaga falling with him.

Per fan videos of the show, he singer-songwriter tried to downplay the incident after it went down, saying that she was “OK”

“Everything’s OK. Everything’s OK,” she while on the venue floor. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

She later added, “That was a fall! But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.”

She even made sure the fan did not beat himself up too bad over the incident.

“You alright? Come on up,” Gaga said. “Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you OK? … Can you promise me something? Will you just forgive yourself right now for that happening? It takes two to tango!”

She added, “And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I’m going to be very upset with each and every one of them … It’s complicated being up here. But thank you for coming up.”

