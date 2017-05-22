Lady Gaga Goes Topless While Cooking, Shows Off Tattoos

Lady Gaga’s tatted body is on full display in her latest Instagram photo that shows her cooking while topless. The “Poker Face” singer took to social media on Monday morning to unleash the racy pic.

🍴🍳 #HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 22, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

The Grammy-winning musician captioned the pic: “#HappyBirthdayNaomi @iamnaomicampbell.”

The image shows Lady Gaga standing in front of the oven wearing nothing but low-waisted black pants. With her back towards the camera, Gaga’s intricate ink can be seen sprawling across her lower back up over her shoulder. Her brunette locks are pulled up into a high ponytail as she puts a dash of salt and pepper on her meal.

The picture was posted as a shout-out to supermodel Naomi Campbell for her 47th birthday on Monday.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram to post a moving message about the death of her longtime friend and former assistant Sonja Durham.

Gaga wrote: “I don’t know how to put a price on a friendship. I’m not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it’s too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination, more compassion, and more giving than ever before. Because that’s who she was, and it’s what drew us to each other, and I know it’s what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career wit her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times.

“I know that’s not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I’m just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I’m in shock that I won’t see her again until I pass too. I vow to be a little stronger everday for her because that’s what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who’s lost somebody to cancer. I’m a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improvise the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this.”

