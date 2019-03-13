Lady Gaga Tackles Pregnancy Rumors Head On

For some reason, tabloids have been reporting that Lady Gaga is pregnant, even claiming that her ex-fiancé Christian Carino or A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper is the father of her child.

Star magazine had reported that Gaga had been overheard at an Oscars party last month telling friends she was pregnant but did not reveal the identity of the father.

“It makes sense that she would’ve only just found out,” an alleged source told the publication. “Gaga was partying throughout most of awards season, but then she stopped. It didn’t go unnoticed that she avoided booze at the Oscars.”

“The first thing everyone will want to know is whose baby this is,” they added. “If there’s any question at all, the belief is that Gaga and her most recent lovers will demand a DNA test.”

On Tuesday, Gaga took to Twitter to shut the rumors down full stop, tweeting that she’s only “pregnant” with one thing right now.

“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” she wrote.

Gaga’s last album, Joanne, was released in 2016, which was followed by A Star Is Born. Now that the movie’s awards season has wrapped up, it seems Gaga is officially focusing on new music, something her fans were thrilled to hear.

Along with Gaga, Gossip Cop fully debunked the pregnancy rumor, writing that the singer’s spokesperson confirmed that she is not expecting. In addition, a rep qualified to speak on Cooper’s behalf shot down rumors of an affair between the actor and Gaga, something Gaga herself did during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

“You had such a connection with Bradley that instantly — and I guess this is compliment — people started saying, ‘They must be dating. They must be in love,” Kimmel told the star, referencing her performance of “Shallow” with Cooper during the Oscars.

Gaga responded to the statement with an exaggerated eye roll before explaining the situation.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

The 32-year-old shared that she and Cooper had worked for a week on their Oscars performance of “Shallow,” and while it was difficult for her to give up creative control for a live performance, she knew Cooper, the movie’s director, had a vision for their time on stage.

“I knew that he had the vision for how it should go. Everything that you saw…that was all him,” Gaga said. “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time.”

“I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job…fooled ya!” she concluded.

