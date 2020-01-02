Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Mystery Man on New Year’s Eve

While it was recently rumored that she was speaking with one of her exes, it seems like Lady Gaga is moving on with a mystery man, if her New Year’s Eve activity is any indication. According to TMZ, Gaga was spotted kissing an unidentified man during her time in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported that Gaga had a busy New Year’s Eve. The publication detailed that the singer’s night started off with her Jazz + Piano performance during her Vegas residency. Later in the night, she appeared at Brian Newman’s “After Dark” show at NoMad Restaurant, which is where her mysterious, romantic moment took place. At the location, Gaga performed “Fly Me to the Moon” and got her groove on with Newman’s wife, former Miss Exotic World Angie Pontani.

It wasn’t her performance that got people talking, though. Instead, it was the kiss she shared with a dark-haired man named Michael that caught the most attention. After sharing a smooch with the man at midnight, Gaga left the location with him hand-in-hand. Could this be the start of a brand-new romance for the superstar?

More video of @ladygaga and @BrianNewmanNY ring in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM #VegasNYE #NewYearsEve2020 (It really was an incredible night, some of which I can’t show you.) pic.twitter.com/nwknCJMvqW — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) January 1, 2020

Gaga’s New Year’s Eve celebration comes amid rumors that the singer was speaking with her ex-fiancé Christian Carino again. On Dec. 10, Us Weekly reported that the pair were back in contact, but that there wasn’t anything romantic going on between them.

“Lady Gaga is talking to Christian again, but as friends,” a source told the publication. “There is nothing going on there.” The source added that the “Born This Way” singer “is not seriously dating anyone right now.”

Gaga and Carino split earlier this year and called off their engagement after being together for two years. It was reported in August 2019 that Carino had moved on with Robin Baum, a publicist who represents his close friend Johnny Depp. The singer subsequently moved on with audio engineer Dan Horton, but the duo split in October after only a few months together per Us Weekly.

“Gaga does want to date again,” an insider told the publication. “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

Based on her New Year’s Eve celebration, it seems like Gaga is doing well and may have officially moved on after her relationships with Carino and Horton.