Lady Gaga Sparks Romance Rumors With Audio Engineer Dan Horton After Christian Carino Split

Does Lady Gaga have a new boyfriend? The 33-year-old musician appears to be moving on from her ex-fiancé Christian Carino after she was photographed kissing her monitor engineer Dan Horton during a brunch date in Studio City, California.

In photographs published by PEOPLE magazine, the two were spotted at Granville restaurant sharing a more-than-friendly smooch while dining. In one photo, Gaga is seen standing and bending over to kiss him as he sits at their table.

An onlooker told the magazine that Gaga, who donned shorter-than-short black cut-off shorts, a black bodysuit and black boots, remained low-key at the restaurant and turned down photos with fans who approached her as she and Horton left.

Another source said the couple spent about an hour together and appeared deep in conversation. “They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” the source said. “Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

A third source who saw the couple at Lemonade, where they picked up a few beverages, said they were busy chatting but did not share any PDA.

Horton has worked as a monitor engineer for the singer since November 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also lists him as owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group. He has previously worked with other big-name artists including Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Camila Cabello.

The Nashville-based engineer was previously married to actress Autumn Guzzardi, who is currently starring in the off-Broadway musical Rock of Ages. They married in 2013, with Guzzardi’s most recent photo of the two of them appearing in 2016.

In March, audio company Jerry Harvey Audio shared an Instagram photo taken by Horton of some of Gaga’s audio equipment. “Who’s excited for @ladygaga and #LG6?” the caption on the post read. “Here are a few of her JH16 IEMs.”

Horton has also reportedly shared a few work-related photos of Gaga on his private Instagram account, Us Weekly reports.

Gaga got engaged to talent agent Carino, 50, in November 2018, and had been with him since early 2017, but the couple split in February. Gaga was also once previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, 38. The two started dating in 2011, got engaged in 2015 and called it quits in 2016.