Lady Gaga Calls Herself ‘Single Lady,’ Hinting at Split With Boyfriend Daniel Horton

After a scary fall this past week that has still left its repercussions in the form of back pain and soreness, Lady Gaga is now a “single lady,” hinting at a split from boyfriend, Daniel Horton. With the two first reported to be dating this past July after snapshots surfaced, Gaga created reason for speculation of the breakup after sharing an image to her Instagram Story on Friday night, seemingly announcing the end of their summer affair.

While attending her longtime makeup artist friend, Sarah Tanno’s bachelorette bash on Friday night, Gaga shared the news with a selfie alongside the caption: “An (sic) about to be married woman me, a single lady [heart emoji] also thanks [Haus Labs] for the makeup [nail polish emoji].

The Star Is Born actress and 37-year-old audio engineer were last seen spotted together at a concert for The Cure and the Pixies this past September, per PEOPLE. The magazine goes on to share that the lovebirds were first photographed during a brunch date in Los Angeles over the summer. Sources close to the two revealed that they were “kissing as they spoke really close up” and were in a “confident and in a good place.”

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Horton has worked as a monitor engineer for Gaga since November 2018, before she started her Las Vegas residency. The network further shows per his profile he has worked with other big artists, including Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello and Justin Timberlake. PEOPLE shares in their report that Horton was previously married to actress, Autumn Guzzardi from to 2013 to 2016; and currently starring in the off-Broadway musical, Rock of Ages.

This past February, Gaga split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino after she previously engaged to Chicago Fire actor, Taylor Kinney in 2015, but the two parted ways a year later.

Gaga has had an eventful week, falling off the stage of her show in Vegas with the moment captured in a viral clip shared to social media. Sharing an update of her condition, the 33-year-old revealed she is doing OK with a snapshot posted to her Instagram of an X-ray taken shortly after the accident.

