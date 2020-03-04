Lady Gaga Responds to ‘Stupid Love’ Accidentally Playing During Coronavirus Press Conference

Lady Gaga accidentally wound up in the middle of a Coronavirus press conference, when her new song “Stupid Love” began playing during the serious conversation. Now the global pop superstar has responded to the hilarious clip that went viral, joking, “this is why I make music.” In the video, a group of specialists in Italy are answering questions and discussing the coronavirus, when the song begins playing — likely due to it being someone’s ringtone — setting off a chain of laughs and chuckles.

A council in Italy held a meeting regarding the Coronavirus, and #StupidLove accidentally started playing from someone’s phone 😂 You can watch the official video here (@ 22:56mins): https://t.co/vrX1TxLDBR pic.twitter.com/jmg9OLMHcQ — Gaga Media 💗 (@GagaMediaDotNet) March 1, 2020

Many of Gaga’s fans have since been joking about the clip themselves, with one tweeting, “Lady Gaga [featuring] Coronavirus coming to obliterate human race yes yes.”

“Well you did promise you’ll be The Cure… so now you’re The Cure for Coronavirus,” quipped someone else, while another user said, “I knew it, coronavirus is the new [Haus Labs] invention to promote the album.”

I come out: it was my phone that rang during the press conference! I’m happy if this moment managed to get a smile out of this delicate moment with #coronavirus. Love you @ladygaga 🌈♥️ Forever and ever! #StupidLove#Chromatica — bibi d’oria (@bucanevedoria) March 4, 2020

“Stupid Love” is Gaga’s first single off of her upcoming sixth studio album, and marks the first music from from the singer since her work on the Oscar-winning film A Star is Born, which won Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The same year, Gaga sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an ELLE magazine interview, celebrating the fact that it had been almost a decade since the first time the two iconic women sat down for a conversation.

Reflecting on her career, Gaga said, “I think as my career has grown and changed and I’ve done different things, I’ve become very mindful of my position in the world and my responsibility to humanity and to those who follow me. And I consider myself to be a kindness punk.”

She added: “I look back at everything I’ve done, and I look at what I’m doing now, and punks, you know, have a sort of reputation for being rebellious, right? So for me, I really view my career, and even what I’m doing now, as a rebellion against all the things in the world that I see to be unkind. Kindness heals the world. Kindness heals people. It’s what brings us together—it’s what keeps us healthy.”