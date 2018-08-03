Lady Gaga Reacts to Model ‘Zombie Boy’ Rick Genest’s Death

Lady Gaga is calling for change in how we discuss mental health following the death of close friend and model Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest.

Genest, who lived in Montreal, Canada was found dead in his home on Wednesday, he is said to have died of an apparent suicide.

The “Million Reasons” singer shared the sad news on Twitter Thursday confirming he took his own life.

“The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating,” she tweeted honoring the model who was best known for his breakout role in her 2011 music video “Born This Way”.

“We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”

“If you’re suffering, call a friend or family today,” she added. “We must save each other.”

The singer continued the discussion in a second tweet, “Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you’re suffering from [a] Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing.”

“Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too,” she wrote.

“Kindness and mental health aren’t one time practices. They aren’t just to do list items,” Gaga said in a third tweet. “This fall, in partnership with [Born This Way foundation], I’ll explore the power of habits to build cultures of kindness and wellness. Sign up to learn more.”

According to PEOPLE, Genest holds the Guinness World Record for the most insect tattoos on his body (a total of 176) as well as another for the most human bone tattoos at 139.

The native Canadian would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on Aug. 7.

The model’s last Instagram post went up on Thursday after his death and featured a photo of a dark background and a ring of light.

“—THE WELL— o Damballa lo we howl upon stars hung above we soul cast down the well of stone as fire laid betwixt two fates of most drear less dire straights each breath cuts ice as flesh is weighed in front of deaths old narrow gates where bold and brazen last rites crate,” the poem read.

“Lo heed our wish of madness deep from os our prayers we kissed so stern and cold on metal shells release by moonlight glow — Zombie Boy,” it ended.

It is possible the model used an app to schedule the post on Instagram after his death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).