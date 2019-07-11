Lady Gaga Pours Her Heart out in Emotional New Post Announcing Major Endeavour

Lady Gaga has officially announced that her cosmetics company, Haus Laboratories, will launch in September, a date fans have been eagerly awaiting for months. When the news was revealed, Gaga took to Instagram to share an emotional post detailing her relationship with makeup, explaining that it was cosmetics that first enabled her to become the powerful performer she is today.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a flawless face of makeup courtesy of Haus Labs. “And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup.”

“I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was,” Gaga continued. “I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.”

“It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had.”

“I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform,” she concluded before referencing one of her many hits. “They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way.”

Haus Laboratories will launch exclusively on Amazon with kits combining lip gloss, lip liner and all-over color, with Gaga hinting that a full line is also on the way. The kits will be available for pre-order on July 15.

“There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do … they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’” she told Business of Fashion. “The answer is no. No deal. No message of self-acceptance, no deal. This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty.’”

The Oscar winner explained that her brand is about allowing customers to discover themselves through makeup, with her career-long mission to promote acceptance and confidence evident in all aspects of Haus Laboratories.

“Look, you might want to look like the DuPont twins. You might want to look like Erin or Kitty [who appear in her brand video]… Or you might want to, oh my gosh, look like you. And that’s the nut that I really want to crack,” Gaga said. “I have a platform in the world. God gave me this voice for a reason, I don’t know why, I ask myself that question all the time, but I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison