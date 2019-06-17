Lady Gaga Kisses Her Married Trumpet Player on Stage After Christian Carino Split

Lady Gaga is currently headlining her residency in Las Vegas, but the pop star raised a few eyebrows over the weekend during her Saturday night performance when she kissed a married member of her band on stage.

Gaga was serenading her trumpet player, Brian Newman, singing the lyrics “Darling, kiss me” and planting a kiss on the musician, who is is married to wife Angie Pontani.

In a clip shared on Twitter, the two hold hands as Gaga sings to Newman before the duo share a kiss as the crowd cheers.

Several fans took issue with the fact that Gaga kissed someone who is married, with one writing, “gaga could you STOPPPPP he’s married sjsjsjsjsj.”

“I know they are friends since…. Forever. But Christ’s sake, he es married!!! GAGA should behave better,” someone else commented.

“YOU BETTER STOP,” added a third fan.

Still, several fans defended the Oscar winner.

“He is kissing her too honey. It’s an act. A burlesque show at 2 a.m,” wrote one, with a second noting, “It’s just a show! She knows how to work it! It’s called acting….married people kiss others all the time in movies, plays, shows, etc. move on!”

A source told Us Weekly that Gaga and Newman have been close friends for years and that the kiss was a non-event.

“There is nothing to see here,” the source said. “Gaga is a performer, and it was a playful, harmless part of her act. She and Brian have had an incredible friendship for years and see each other as family.”

Gaga previously spoke out about how her actions while performing have nothing to do with her real-life romances during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February when she addressed the rampant speculation about her relationship with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

The singer also addressed her previous professional relationship with Tony Bennett, whom she released an album with in 2014.

“Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world,” she said. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

“I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job…fooled ya!” Gaga concluded.

Up until very recently, Gaga and Cooper were both in relationships — Gaga split from fiancé Christian Carino in February while Cooper recently split from partner Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea.

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo