Lady Gaga Honors Mass Shooting Survivors With Heartfelt Statement: ‘Hope That We Are There for Each Other and for Ourselves’

Lady Gaga shared a heartfelt note about the string of recent mass shootings on Friday, addressing the victims, their families and the country at large. The A Star is Born actress urged the U.S. to take action on these tragedies, but also to be “there for each other and ourselves.”

Gaga is no stranger to activism and strong messages in her work. The singer is known for taking a stand where it counts, and as the gun violence epidemic in the U.S. rises, it should come as no surprise that she had something to say. She began by addressing those involved in the shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and Gilroy, California.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” she wrote. “Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.”

Gaga directed fans who felt the same as her to Donors Choose, an organization that helps bolster school funding in select communities. As she explained, her Born This Way Foundation has partnered with Donors Choose to “fully fund the next classroom project needs” in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy.

“14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Gaga urged her followers to take inventory of their own mental state, and to check up on those around them. The horror of mass shootings can effect everyone, especially in a 24-hour news cycle, and she asked fans not to stay quiet if they needed help.

“Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones,” she wrote. “If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you.”

“If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them,” she went on. “We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones.”

“We need each other. Don’t turn away,” she concluded.