Lady Gaga's Father Reacts After Alleged Dognappers Are Arrested

Following the arrests of five people on Thursday in connection to the February dog napping of Lady Gaga's dogs and the shooting of her walker, Ryan Fischer, the award-winning singer-songwriter's father Joe Germanotta is speaking out, applauding the actions of the Los Angeles Police Department in their investigation. Taking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight to share his reaction, the New York native called the arrests "fabulous news."

"I hope the L.A. prosecutor doesn't let them go," Germanotta said. "It's taken a while and I'm proud of the police department out there for sticking with it. As I said, I just hope that the DA doesn't let them go now. I'm going to give my daughter a call. I'm sure she'll be happy."

The arrests come almost two months after the Feb. 24 incident where Gaga's dog walker and friend, Fischer, was shot while walking three of the singer's dogs. While her dog Asia could escape the attack and be recovered by police, Gaga's two other dogs Gustav and Koji, were abducted. While Fischer survived the ambush from what the LAPD can now confirm are documented gang members from Los Angeles, the dog walker shared an update on his social media last month, revealing his lung had collapsed multiple times. Additionally, he is struggling with forms of PTSD from the incident.

According to a press release from the LAPD, the identities of the three suspects believed to be involved in the robbery and shooting of Fischer are James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley. While the investigation bureau does not believe the dogs were targeted because of their owner Gaga, they do have evidence that suggests motive prompted an abduction over the dogs' high-value breed. The department also states Harold White and Jennifer McBride were also arrested as alleged accessories following the crime. According to police reports, McBride states she found the dogs and responded to the reward email of $500,000 to return them, ultimately bringing them to the LAPD Olympic Station. From their interactions and investigation, the police were able to establish how McBride had a relationship with White's father.

At the time of the incident, Gaga was overseas in Italy, working on her upcoming movie House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver. Following the news, she took to Instagram, writing how she was absolutely devastated by the news. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she wrote, also sharing a message for Fischer, writing, "I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."