Gang Members Arrested After Attack on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor Ian Ziering

Authorities have made arrests following an alleged attack against "Beverly Hills 90210" actor Ian Ziering on New Year's Eve in Hollywood. Police reports indicate that two members of a "minibike gang" have been taken into custody following the incident targeting the former teen drama star, CBS News reports.

The incident happened back on Dec. 31, 2023, at about 3 p.m. when Ziering and his daughter were sitting in traffic in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard at around 3 p.m., while a group of minibike riders rode down the street, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

"The confrontation began between the victim and one of the minibike riders over possible damage to his vehicle," the statement said. "Three to four additional minibike riders jumped in and assaulted the motorist." Several bystanders recorded much of the altercation, including when the bikers were swarming Ziering, punching and kicking him while he ran to the sidewalk. One of the bikers even threw an unknown object, narrowly missing Ziering.

Following the attack, the riders vandalized Ziering's car while his 10-year-old daughter sat in the front seat. According to investigators, neither of the victims sustained serious injuries.

Even though the LAPD statement does not explicitly identify Ziering as the victim of the incident, Ziering addressed the matter on his personal Instagram shortly after the videos began to go viral in January. In his statement, Ziering stated that the attack was just a minor part of the problem of "hooliganism on the streets."

Investigators said that the footage and information provided by witnesses to the melee have been "crucial to the investigation" and that they have used them to identify and arrest the two men involved. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, around 6 a.m., officers served a pair of search warrants that resulted in the arrest of Jacob Esteban Hernandez, 20, and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar.

The statement from the police reported that Hernandez was arrested for felony vandalism and is now being held on $50,000 bail. Guizar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bail. Investigators intend to present the case for filing consideration to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.