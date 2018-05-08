Lady Gaga Fans Blast Singer for Skipping Met Gala

Ever since she broke out on the music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has been one of the biggest names in avant-garde fashion. But the pop star will not be attending the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, and her fans are outraged.

Gaga’s only mention of the event on Monday came in a tweet where she posted the music video to her 2011 song Judas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In honor of the Met Gala and its theme I’ll post the “Judas” video. Here we explored Christianity through fashion some made in Haus, young designers as well as archive Christian Lacroix. ( the paper wedding dress at the end that I wear w Creepers) https://t.co/cQnBvluu5u — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 7, 2018

In honor of the Met Gala and its theme I’ll post the “Judas” video. Here we explored Christianity through fashion some made in Haus, young designers as well as archive Christian Lacroix. (the paper wedding dress at the end that I wear w Creepers),” Gaga wrote.

However her followers on Twitter didn’t think that post was enough to make up for her missing the show.

Honestly let’s be grateful Gaga even tweeted about the Met gala rather than having us anxiously watching the red carpet for her to never show up lmao — brooklynnightss (@littlernonster) May 7, 2018

Dumb b— this is the PERFECT Met Gala for YOU of all people to attend, yet you’re just gonna post your 10 year old mv and move along? Hell no https://t.co/m2tTqsW28n — ISΔΙΔH (@VexingNygma) May 7, 2018

Lady Gaga not attending the 2018 MET Gala is a major loss for fashion and pop culture. A shame of unimaginable proportions. I just hope her Starbucks herbal tea keeps her relaxed as we all stay out here FUMING and SEETHING. pic.twitter.com/i7EnRPRykl — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) May 7, 2018

A masterpiece but that just won’t do sis. Dress up and attend. — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) May 7, 2018

“Honestly let’s be grateful Gaga even tweeted about the Met gala rather than having us anxiously watching the red carpet for her to never show up lmao,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Dumb b– this is the PERFECT Met Gala for YOU of all people to attend, yet you’re just gonna post your 10 year old mv and move along? Hell no,” another wrote.

One fan sent multiple tweets at Gaga.

“Lady Gaga not attending the 2018 MET Gala is a major loss for fashion and pop culture. A shame of unimaginable proportions. I just hope her Starbucks herbal tea keeps her relaxed as we all stay out here FUMING and SEETHING,” the fan tweeted. “A masterpiece but that just won’t do sis. Dress up and attend.”

Gaga hasn’t made it to the event since 2016, having to miss last year’s Gala due to the filming schedule for the remake of A Star is Born.

She did however crown Rihanna with the title of best-dressed that year tweeting, “Best dressed in my humble opinion was (Rihanna) 🔥#MetGala captured the spirit of the night & emotion of #Kawakubo.”