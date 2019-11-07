Lady Gaga Falls Ill, Cancels Las Vegas Show

Lady Gaga had some sad news to announce to her fans on Nov. 6. On her Instagram Story, the singer detailed that she would need to cancel the Nov. 6 show for her Las Vegas residency due to an illness. She detailed, “I’m so devastated I can’t perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad I never want to let you down.” She continued to write, “I’m just to weak and ill too perform tonight. [sic] I love you little monsters I’ll make it up to you. I promise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GaGa (@gaga__germanotta) on Nov 6, 2019 at 6:21pm PST

The venue for her residency, Park MGM, released a statement via Twitter about the cancellation, which read, “With her deepest regrets, @ladygaga announces the cancelation of tonight’s performance at Park MGM because she is suffering from a sinus infection and bronchitis. She plans to return to the stage for her scheduled show on Friday, Nov. 8.” They also noted that full refunds would be issued to anyone who purchased tickets for the event.

Upon hearing the news, many of Gaga’s own Little Monsters flocked to Twitter to send the singer some kind messages.

One fan wrote, “I love you so much. Please take care of yourself. Always here for u.”

Another fan stressed that Gaga’s health takes priority, writing, “dont be sad baby. your health is our priority. hope you get well soon. love you till the end.”

Yet another Little Monster sent her positive vibes, as they wrote, “We love you so much, don’t matter what, thank you for your honesty Paws up forever.”

Gaga’s Vegas residency has been going strong ever since December 2018, which is when it first began. The entertainer holds shows featuring all of her pop singles during the Lady Gaga Enigma shows and focuses on jazz for her Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano ones. Back in August 2018, the Oscar-winner spoke out about what fans can expect during the show.

“I can’t wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us,” she said, per Entertainment Weekly. “The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

The website for her residency currently lists dates for the show through May 2020.