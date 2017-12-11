Naughty and Nice: Lady Gaga Shares Holiday Cheer in Instagram Photos

Lady Gaga is known for her eccentric outfits, and the pop star delighted fans yet again with her latest getup, an elfin-inspired holiday ensemble the singer shared on Instagram over the weekend.

Gaga told fans that she was attending the holiday party for Haus of Gaga, her personal creative team that helps create many of her outfits. Dressed as “Santa’s naughty elf” named “Mistress Claus,” the star donned a green satin lace-up bodysuit, flowing white cape, red-and-white striped socks and red high-heeled boots.

She accessorized her look with long platinum-blonde hair adorned with a gold-leaf headband, gold bracelets, green metallic eye makeup, classic red lipstick and pointy prosthetic ears.

“Happy e*fin holidays!” Gaga captioned one shot, before asking her followers, “Are you on the naughty or nice list this year?”

The star also shared a set of photos from the party, with the Haus of Gaga team posing together on a black sofa.

“Happy Holidays from the #HausOfGaga,” Gaga captioned the snaps. “We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears!”

