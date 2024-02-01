Chris Young Breaks His Silence Following His Arrest, Dropped Charges

Less than two weeks after his Nashville arrest, country star Chris Young has broken his silence. On Monday, Jan. 22, Young was taken into custody after an encounter with Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission officials. Days later, all the charges against him were dropped.

Now, Young has spoken out about the situation, and also revealed a big surprise for his fans. "Hey guys, so I just wanted to say something," Young began in a video shared to Instagram. "You know, I'm still processing a lot through the false accusations and everything that went on in the past week. But I wanted to say first and foremost, thank you to everybody that had my back. It meant the world to me and I had so many friends and fans reach out and say 'we got you, we don't believe you did any of this.' So it's really nice to see the charges get dismissed. It's not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support."

Young then went on to announce that he is surprise-releasing a brand new single to show his gratitude to all his fans for their support. "So what I wanted to do as a thank you to you guys — because this was not planned — is drop a new song from the album so you guys will have something to listen to," Young said. "We're going to put out 'Double Down' at midnight and I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Crank it up, enjoy it – I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you."

Following his arrest, Young's attorney, Bill Ramsey, issued a statement, firmly denying that the singer was guilty of any wrongdoing. "What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place. In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client."

Days later, when all charges against Young were dropped, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk stated, "Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed." Ramsey then issued a follow-up statement, saying, "Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA's decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing."