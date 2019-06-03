Lady Gaga Breaks Silence on Split From Ex-Fiance Christian Carino

Lady Gaga has finally broken her silence on her recent split from ex-fiance Christian Carino.

According to Us Weekly, the singer briefly addressed the break-up while performing, saying, “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” right before singing “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

The couple went their separate ways earlier this year, with a source previously telling the outlet that she “was devastated at first,” but that she felt like it was for the best because Carino had “infringed on her creative process” during their time together.

“[She] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for,” the insider went on to say.

Shortly after their split, another report indicated that Gaga broke up with Carino because she felt like he’d grown to be less compassionate, with a source claiming, “Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship.”

A separate source confirmed that is was Gaga “who broke things off,” then adding that Carino “was jealous” of other people she spent time with.

“He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either,” the insider continued.

Gaga allegedly “leaned on” her friend — and rumored fling — Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) “in the weeks after it ended.”

“They’ve become super close and hang out all the time,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has spent the night at Jeremy’s house, but always stays in the guest room.”

Notably, there were also rumors that Gaga and her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper (who also co-starred in Avengers: Endgame with Renner, voicing Rocket Raccoon) were also romantically involved.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel previously asked Gaga about those rumors, to which she responded by rolling her eyes and saying, “First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet.”

“And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

She also later responded to the rumor that she was pregnant with Cooper’s baby, quipping in a tweet, “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” making a reference to her forthcoming new album, which at this time does not have an announced release date.