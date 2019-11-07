Lady Gaga Admits She Sees a ‘Lot of Pain’ When Looking at Her Oscar for ‘A Star Is Born’

Lady Gaga recently sat for a conversation with legendary journalist and TV mogul Oprah Winfrey, and admitted that she sees a “lot of pain” when she looks at her Oscar for A Star Is Born. During the interview, which was published in Elle, Oprah asked Gaga how she felt after completing the film, and how she said “goodbye to the character of Ally and the whole experience.”

Gaga replied, “Well, actually, the character of Ally stayed with me for a long time. I had to relive a lot of my career doing that role. I don’t know how you feel when you’ve acted, but for me, I don’t view it as filming a movie. I film it as living the character, and it’s a moment in my life, so I relived it all again, and it took a long time for it to go away.”

She then went on to say, “When I won the Oscar for ‘Shallow,’ I looked at it, and a reporter asked me, ‘When you look at that Oscar, what do you see?’ And I said, ‘I see a lot of pain.’ And I wasn’t lying in that moment.”

Gaga continued, speaking candidly about past sexual assault experiences, revealing, “I was raped when I was 19 years old, repeatedly. I have been traumatized in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I’ve kept going. And when I looked at that Oscar, I saw pain. I don’t know that anyone understood it when I said it in the room, but I understood it.”

Oprah replied, “The pain that you had taken to get there. Because when you’re raped, particularly repeatedly and at that age, you would have PTSD for years about that.”

“I have PTSD,” Gaga then confessed. “I have chronic pain. Neuropathic pain trauma response is a weekly part of my life. I’m on medication; I have several doctors. This is how I survive. But you know what, Oprah? I kept going, and that kid out there or even that adult out there who’s been through so much, I want them to know that they can keep going, and they can survive, and they can win their Oscar.”

“I would also beckon to anyone to try, when they feel ready, to ask for help,” the award-winning singer-songwriter added. “And I would beckon to others that if they see someone suffering, to approach them and say, ‘Hey, I see you. I see that you’re suffering, and I’m here. Tell me your story.’”

Photo Credit: Getty Images