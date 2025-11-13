La Toya Jackson Sparks Concerns With Cryptic Health Update

La Toya Jackson has fans concerned after posting a number of cryptic health updates from her doctor’s office.

The “Just Wanna Dance” singer, 69, posted two videos within the last week — one on Friday and one on Monday — hinting that she was having undisclosed health issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi guys, I hope everyone is doing well. I’m here at the doctor again,” Jackson said in the first video, which appears to have been taken in an exam room. She continued, “I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good. And I hope you guys have a great day.”

She captioned the video with a hopeful message for her followers, writing in part, “Please stay safe, and of course most of all healthy!”

In the second video, posted on Monday, Jackson asked, “Guess where I am on this Monday morning?” while showing a background that looked identical to Friday’s video.

“Yes, that place again,” she went on. “Constantly getting checkups. Oh well, have a great week, guys!”

In the caption, the performer wrote, “Hi guys sending love, hugs and light to you all! Have a positive prosperous enjoyable week.”

Jackson hasn’t shared any of the details of her doctor visits or her health, leading to concerned comments from friends, family and fans. Nephew Taryll Jackson commented, “Love you!” as comedian Loni Love added several prayer hand emojis.

A fan of the “Feels Like Love” singer asked in another comment, “Are u ok?” as another theorized, “You must be going through something, and dont want to disclose it.” A third added, “Ms. [La Toya], I’m [praying] that everything is alright. Sending prayers and positive vibes up and out for you.”