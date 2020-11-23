La La Anthony Talks Creating New Facebook Watch Show, Crashing Virtual Friendsgiving (Exclusive)

✖

La La Anthony has done a lot of TV and film projects over the last 15 years. Most fans know her from her role Lakeisha Grant in the Starz series Power while others know her from her days as an MTV VJ in 2001. Earlier this year, Anthony launched her own show on Facebook Watch called La La Anthony Reclaim Your Life — in which she and her friend Karrueche Tran help two women rediscover their inner power and outer beauty — and PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with her and talk about the series.

"It was inspiring to take two women who just weren't feeling really great about themselves," Anthony said on our PopCulture @ Home series, mentioning how "bad relationships" and career struggles impacted the way they carried themselves. Anthony worked with them to get their "self-confidence and self-esteem back," and at the end of the episode, she and her crew gave them a makeover.

"When you look good, you feel good," Anthony said. "But most importantly it was about what was going on internally. It was so inspiring to watch the transformation happen during the show, and they left feeling so confident with the tools to go out there and tackle the world and feel good about themselves. That's something I'm really proud of and would love to get back to filming once productions are officially back up."

Although Anthony was only able to film one episode of La La Anthony: Reclaim Your Life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first episode was a success, as it was viewed over 2.2 million times. While Anthony prepares to start back the Facebook Watch show, she's also getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving. She has partnered up with SIMPLE Moblie for the Thanksgiving holiday, through which one of her followers on Instagram has a chance to invite Anthony to their virtual Friendsgiving celebration.

"We're doing a giveaway on my Instagram for one lucky follower where I crash their Friendsgiving," Anthony stated. "I'm excited to see the creative ways you're still staying connected with your family and your friends during this time." She also said that she will be hosting a virtual Friendsgiving which will be "really interesting, but we're going to make it really fun."

Through it all, she's looking to spend time with her mom during Thanksgiving, but it's likely she will have to do a virtual Thanksgiving due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if that happens, Anthony has to deal with one big problem: "I don't cook. I don't know how to cook. I'm not good at cooking," Anthony said. "If I have the responsibility of making everything on my own. I'm very worried about my son and I because that could be a disaster. But we'll see what happens."