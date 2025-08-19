‘L.A. Law’ and ‘Mad Men’ Legend Marks One Year of Sobriety

Harry Hamlin is one year sober.

The 73-year-old L.A. Law and Mad Men actor shared the milestone last Friday on his wife Lisa Rinna’s podcast Let’s Not Talk About the Husband.

“Today’s one year,” he said. “It wasn’t that big of a deal, but I decided to not use alcohol again.”

The Emmy-nominated actor discussed how he’s definitely thought of drinking again, saying he’s “always tempted to have a glass of wine in the evening” or “have some liquor to go to sleep.” However, the actor shared it was “not difficult at all” and he is “very happy” with his decision to go sober.

“For a lot of people, stopping drinking is a huge deal,” he continued. “For me, it’s something I’m happy about doing.”

He shared that he’s “lost a considerable amount of weight” since he gave up drinking, too. He attributed part of his success to a stint in Alcoholics Anonymous in the 2010s.

“Everybody should do the program,” he said. “One of the greatest gifts that I ever got was doing that for that four-year period.”

The Veronica Mars star shares two daughters with Rinna—27-year-old Delilah Belle and 24-year-old Amelia Gray—in addition to his son Dimitri, 45, from a previous relationship.