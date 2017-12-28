Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Might Have Been Confirmed by This Instagram Post

Rumors of Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy have been circulating for months, but one Instagram post may have finally confirmed it.

On Wednesday, celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin took to Instagram to congratulate her friends, including another Kardashian sister, on their pregnancies, sharing a set of pictures of herself, Chrissy Tiegen, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and John Legend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Literally my friends are all having babies and I’m just over here like ‘mmm, wine and Netflix. My [heart] is so full that my bb’s are having babies (i also hope @mrmikerosenthal didn’t put them up to this)!! 2018 is going to be a good year after-all,” the stylist captioned the photos, tagging both Kardashian sisters and Chrissy Teigen.

While the post doesn’t specifically mention Kylie Jenner, Jenner is one of Atkins’ loyal customers and friends, and Atkins did say “literally” all of her friends are having babies.

Rumors of the 20-year-old’s pregnancy began in September, but Jenner has remained tight-lipped about it since, neither confirming nor denying the rumors. She has been fueling the flames, however, her social media being taken over by pink hues, leading fans to speculate that she may be expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.

While fans are still left with no concrete answer regarding Jenner’s possible pregnancy, they were treated to a pleasant surprise when Khloé Kardashian officially announced her pregnancy via Instagram, confirming that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thomspon.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”