Kylie Jenner’s Latest Selfie With Momager Kris Jenner Hides One Important Feature

While most stars are taking to social media to share their cheeky and creative Halloween getups, Kylie Jenner is remaining at home and relaxing, the Daily Mail reports.

Whereas in the past Jenner has been front and center of the Halloween scene, last year dressing as Christina Aguilera from her “Dirty” music video, this year she is breaking from tradition and going sans costume. The Life of Kylie reality star and Kylie Cosmetics creator took to Snapchat to share a selfie of her and Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner, 61, who is also her manager.

In the picture, the two have a Snapchat filter on, both sporting dog ears and noses. Jenner is wearing an oversized black sweater and the image is cutoff right before her midsection, successfully concealing any signs of a baby bump.

News of the 20-year-old’s reported pregnancy with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, broke on September 22, and most of the information released since then has come via sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Fans of the cosmetic mogul believe that Jenner has hinted at her pregnancy with messages hidden in tweets and Instagram posts, some even speculating that she may have teased the gender of the baby.

Among the pregnancy rumors, Jenner has removed herself from the spotlight and has not made a public appearance. She has yet to confirm or deny the pregnancy reports.