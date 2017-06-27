Kylie Jenner Has Minor Wardrobe Malfunction Before Sister Khloe’s Birthday Bash

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to flash a little flesh but theKeeping Up With The Kardashians star exposed more than she intended to on Saturday night before heading to her sister Khloe's 33rd birthday party.

While getting into a fancy vehicle at the star-studded event, the 19-year-old cosmetics mogul was photographed wearing a colorful sequined minidress. As Kylie sat down in the car, she accidentally gave a glimpse beneath her outfit. See the photos here.

Kylie seemed to be unaware of the mishap. The E! star's stunning dress showcased her hourglass shape, flaunting her ample cleavage and peachy posterior. The Lip Kit creator's hair was teased into waves and resting on her shoulders. To complete her glam look, the social media starlet opted for velvet heels and a gold watch.

She enjoyed the evening festivities alongside her pal Jordyn Woods. Also in attendance at the party was Kendall Jenner, who was there with her beau A$AP Rocky.

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was not in attendance for the evening out as he is on tour in Europe. Sources close to the celebrity couple recently spoke out about how they reportedly laid down ground rules before making their relationship official.

The insider says that Kylie and Travis view cheating as a "total deal-breaker," according to Hollywood Life.

"They had a long talk about cheating when they first started seriously dating and both agreed that it's a total deal-breaker," the source said, "and that a relationship has to be based on complete trust."

The insider continued by saying: "Kylie doesn't sweat it when it comes to Travis' groupies, she trusts him, and realizes it's all part of the game. And Travis is the same with Kylie, he knows she always has guys hitting on her, but he knows she only wants him."

Most recently, Kylie Jenner whipped her fans into a frenzy with a racy pic on Instagram. The image shows Kylie completely topless laying on a bed while smoking.

After she posted the photo on Sunday, Kylie's fans had words.

"Baby don't smoke it's not good for you," one commenter wrote while adding an old-school sad-face emoticon.

"Wow Seriously why," wrote another. "smok(ing) pot is nasty."

Despite some of the backlash from fans, Kylie's pic still racked up more than 3 million likes in less than a day.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Stewart