Kylie Jenner’s Walnut Scrub Facing Backlash From Fans Before Release

Kylie Jenner is preparing to expand her beauty empire with the launch of her skincare line, Kylie Skin, with the initial launch set to feature six products — one of which is a walnut face scrub.

In a clip promoting the scrub, Jenner calls it her “secret to a fresh face,” saying that she uses it two to three times per week, but that the product is safe enough to use every day.

“Some walnut face scrubs are kind of harsh on the skin,” she says. “This isn’t too abrasive.”

walnut face scrub. my secret to a fresh face. xo, Kylie pic.twitter.com/zRPwqKv0HA — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 14, 2019

The product instantly sparked an online debate, with many taking issue with the fact that it contains “fine walnut powder,” an ingredient many believe is harmful to the skin and could cause microscopic tears as well as make things worse if you’re already suffering from skin issues like inflammation or acne.

do NOT pay this billionaire your hard earned money so you can tear up your precious faces with tiny bits of walnut. DO NOT — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) May 14, 2019

hey hello kardi. look Im just a metalcore but even i know ur not supposed to rub the chestnuts on ur face it’s bad 4 the skin they’re full of protein u can eat them but let’s not hurt the kids 4 profit u feel me ?? — Garrett Russell (@SilentGarrett) May 15, 2019

Walnut powder is HORRIBLE for your skin ❗️👌🏼 — LB (@laurenblucia) May 14, 2019

yes, we love tearing our skin and getting microtears! we stan wrinkles, premature aging and damaged skin! — skinny boochie (@freshfaguette) May 14, 2019

Several people also drew comparisons to St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub, which contains walnut and has been criticized for being too abrasive. The scrub, which has been dermatologist tested and deemed safe, led to a class action lawsuit in 2017, though it was thrown out in 2018.

Omg not WALNUT Kylie the girls have been dragging St. Ives for 10 years now lol read the ROOM https://t.co/GlTFO2XMpC — Jasmine Sha-Ree Sanders (@JasMoneyRecords) May 14, 2019

you’re really selling a repackaged version of that st ives apricot scrub and pretending it’s innovative pic.twitter.com/gEGw3bGGIg — la bella vita (@drugproblem) May 14, 2019

The LEAPS AND BOUNDS in chemical exfoliants at the cutting edge of skincare and you and your team give us St Ives Apricot 2.0?? The nerve. — Folded Paper Foxes 💙 (@isabellemarief) May 14, 2019

“Walnut shell powders have long been used in face scrubs but have fallen out of favor because of reports that they cause microscopic tears to the outer skin layer,” New York dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., told Glamour. “To my knowledge, there is no real data showing that walnut scrubs are any more harmful to your skin than many other forms of manual scrubs.”

“This new scrub contains walnut powder, but it’s unclear whether this includes walnut shell or the walnut itself,” he continued. “Plus, it is unclear how fine the walnut powder has been made and whether it is the same as previously used formulations. The same ingredient may perform very differently, both in terms of effectiveness and safety, depending on how it is formulated.”

Along with the scrub, Jenner’s first launch will include face wash, toner, serum, moisturizer, and eye cream. All six products will be sold separately and as a set for $125. The line launches on May 22 and will also feature travel bags for $22 and makeup wipes for $10.

