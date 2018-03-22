Kylie Jenner Criticized for Wearing Waist Trainer After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for working hard to get back to her pre-baby body by wearing a waist trainer just six weeks after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator may have stepped out of the spotlight during her pregnancy with her and Travis Scott’s child, but she has since returned to social media, and among sexy selfies and photos of her little girl, she has also taken time to controversially promote one of her favorite products: the waist trainer.

On Monday, the Life of Kylie star began promoting a special postpartum package from one of her favorite brands in a sponsored Instagram post. “My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” Jenner captioned a picture of herself wearing the Postpartum Snapback trainer.

The $218 bundle from Waist Gang Society that Jenner wore includes a “comfortable” postpartum sweat belt, slimming cold gel, which the brand says helps eliminate fat, a cellulite and toning glove, a box of waist tox tea and water shed pills.

While fans weighed in on the product, which has been said to be harmful modern versions of a corset, medical professionals are also giving their opinion.

“A waist trainer is a very tight garment that can be clinched tighter and tighter to pull in the floating rib and anatomically compress,” Dr. Cynthia Robbins, a Texas-based OGBYN, told Us Weekly. “This is worn higher, does not stabilize the pelvis and I feel puts harmful compression to the abdomen. It has a temporary result that is no different than anything too tight around skin.”

For women looking to tone down and get back their pre-baby body, Dr. Robbins suggests a safer alternative, such as Belly Bandit wraps.

“After the delivery of a baby, the body has had ligaments and cartilage softened by a hormone named Relaxin. This hormone has been produced at the end of pregnancy to allow for structure shifting as the baby moves through the birth canal,” she said. “I advise patients to wear a support wrap or belly wrap postpartum to stabilize the patient’s pelvis so that it is held in place and no longer shifts. This allows for early resumption of exercise and for earlier return to normal function and pre-pregnancy shape. This is a healthy way to quicken recovery.”