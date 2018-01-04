Sources: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Are Still Together

Despite recent rumors of a split, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still together, sources tell PEOPLE.

The publication is reporting that Jenner, who is believed to be pregnant with her first child, and Scott, the father of said alleged child, have not broken up, despite being apart for much of her alleged pregnancy.

Radar had previously reported that the 25-year-old rapper broke up with the E! reality star on Christmas Day.

“He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he’s done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they’re not compatible as a couple,” a source told the publication. “Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming.”

The 25-year-old rapper had reportedly said he “can’t do this anymore,” in reference to wanting to maintain his normal lifestyle of partying and touring.

The couple has been together since April after the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member split from her longtime boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

Although Scott has been touring nationally without Jenner, this may be due to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s desire to keep a low profile during her pregnancy.

The 20-year-old reality star was also a no-show for her family’s Christmas photo, where many fans thought she might finally confirm her pregnancy.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off. Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyandtravis