Here’s What the Kardashians Think of Kylie Jenner’s New Boyfriend

Kylie Jenner is making the most of her summer with new beau, Travis Scott and from the looks of it, her family is just as big a fan of his.

Sources tell PEOPLE that Jenner's family "loves Travis," after the two had the chance to ring in her 20th birthday.

"Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga," the source said. "There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy."

The source went on to tell PEOPLE that the 25-year-old rapper and producer gave Jenner a diamond necklace, which she was "ecstatic" about.

Jenner whose new series, Life of Kylie premiered last Sunday, rang in her milestone birthday with Scott and family, then attended a Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center on Thursday.

PEOPLE adds that the two enjoyed a low-key family celebration before hitting a movie theatre to watch Halle Berry's film, Kidnap on a double date with sister, Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jenner and her new boyfriend first sparked dating rumors in April when they attended Coachella.

Photo credit: Twitter / @eatthisnotthat